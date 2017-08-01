Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez returned to training on Tuesday (1 August) as speculation linking him with a summer move away from the Emirates Stadium continues. Shkodran Mustafi was also back at London Colney but the duo are unlikely to be ready for the Community Shield clash against Chelsea on Sunday (6 August).

Sanchez and Mustafi have missed Arsenal's pre-season following their respective participation with Chile and Germany in the Confederations Cup.

The former Barcelona forward was expected back in London at the weekend but was granted a permission to delay his return after he claimed to be sick on Instagram.

The post sparked speculation about his future at Arsenal amid reports claiming that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in luring him away from the Emirates Stadium – with his current contract at the Gunners set to expire next summer.

Wenger, however, played down those reports on weekend and the club have now confirmed that both him and Mustafi were back in training on Tuesday.

"Alexis and Shkodran Mustafi both joined in for the first time since returning from the Confederations Cup," Arsenal confirmed on the club's official website.

The Arsenal boss previously revealed that the game against Chelsea may still come too early for the two players following their extended break.

"He [Sanchez] comes back on Monday night," Wenger said following the Sunday's defeat to Sevilla in the Emirates Cup. "I don't know [whether he will miss the start of the season], you have to assess his physical state."

Speaking about Mustafi, Wenger added: "It depends. Mustafi has come back today and will have tests during the week. For the weekend [Community Shield], he will be short."

Wenger also said on Sunday that Lucas Perez and Kieran Gibbs missed the Emirates Cup due to injury and illness respectively. However, there was good news from Tuesday's workout regarding the duo as both were also pictured at London Colney alongside the rest of their available teammates.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are yet to provide an update on Francis Coquelin after the French midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury during the Saturday's 5-2 victory over Benfica.

Wenger originally suggested that it was not a major injury, but ruled him out for the Community Shield clash against Chelsea.

"He looks like he has a scan tomorrow and I don't think he will be available for the weekend," Wenger said. "He doesn't look bad, but he will not be available. [It is an] ankle problem, ligament."