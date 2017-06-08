Alvaro Morata expects to keep playing with James Rodriguez next season amid speculation linking both Real Madrid players with the likes of Manchester United.

The Telegraph recently reported that Jose Mourinho has earmarked the signing of Morata as their top priority to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford ahead of the coming summer transfer window. Sky Italia later revealed that United have already had a £52.4m (€60m) turned down for the Spain international, with Los Blancos demanding around £78m to part ways with the striker.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has also been tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming transfer window having fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane – not even making the squad for the Champions League final.

Colombian radio station Caracol reported last month that his move to Manchester United was a formality after the Premier League side reached an agreement in principle with the former Monaco playmaker. Those rumours have cooled in recent days amid other sources in Spain claiming that Inter Milan are also interested in the Real Madrid star and have even already made an opening formal bid worth around €42m.

Morata has now added more uncertainty to the situation by sending an enigmatic message following the 2-2 draw between Spain and Colombia on Wednesday night.

Asked by Tele Cinco whether this could be the last time he sees Rodriguez, Morata said: "Who knows, maybe we will be team-mates next season. I don't now. I hope no [this is not the last time I see him] because I love him very much. He is a great player and let's see what happens."

Some reports in Spain have interpreted that Morata was suggesting that he wants Rodriguez to stay with him at Real Madrid next season. However, other sources believe the striker is suggesting that they could be playing somewhere else together next season. Whether that could be at Manchester United or in Serie A is uncertain , given Morata has also been linked with AC Milan.