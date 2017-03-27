American Airlines and China Southern Airlines are presently in talks for a possible tie-up. A potential deal would mark a business agreement between the world's largest airline by fleet size and revenue and its Chinese equivalent in Asia.

China Southern said in an exchange filing Sunday (26 March) that the negotiations were over "a possible major strategic cooperation with American Airlines Inc. involving, among others, proposed issue of shares of the company and other business cooperation."

It said the tie-up could involve a share issue as well as other forms of cooperation, but that it was still subject to shareholder and government approval, Reuters reported.

Trading for China Southern Airlines were previously halted on Thursday (March 23) when Bloomberg reported that American Airlines planned to make an investment worth $200m (£158.8m) in the Chinese airline. The news helped the share prices of China Southern to surge by 5.3% when trading resumed on Monday morning.

This would be an American airline company's second foray into the Chinese market. Delta Airlines had previously purchased a 3.55% stake worth of $450m in China Eastern Airlines in 2015.

Former chairman of American Airlines Robert Crandall told Bloomberg Television on Monday, "All big U.S. carriers will be making deals of one kind or another with major airlines all over Asia and certainly within China"

"These things are going to grow and because of the network nature of the airline industry, everybody is going to play and everybody needs to play."

The possible tie-up comes amid Beijing's determination to improve efficiency and competitiveness its aviation sector. China eyes to overhaul the sector through mixed-ownership reforms and injecting private funds into state-owned carriers.