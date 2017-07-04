Green Day have cancelled their gig in Glasgow this evening (4 July) and some fans have been less than understanding.

The American Idiot hitmakers, fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, were scheduled to headline Bellahouston Park in the Scottish city but pulled out just a few hours before it was due to start with promoters blaming bad weather.

Announcing the disappointing news in a statement, Green Day said: "Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local safety council, production crew, and concert organisers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour."

The rock band continued: "We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if it's raining f*****g sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!"

Unconvinced by the excuse of bad weather, many mocked the band on Twitter, quipping: "Green day managed on a plank of wood in the Simpsons movie but not on a wet field in Glasgow?" while another said: "Just on the bus to Glasgow, found out Green Day gig is cancelled because of the weather. I've had heavier streams of p**s than this rain."

Not everyone could see the funny side though as one particularly upset fan tweeted with a pun on the band's hit single: "Green day cancelled. I took a holiday from work. You're supposed to have the time of your life at the gig, f*****g American idiots," while another weighed in: "As if i missed out on going to NEW ZEALAND cos it clashed with green day today and now they've cancelled the gig."

Promoters PCL have apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed that tickets will be refunded from the point of purchase within 10 working days.

The news comes just days after Green Day successfully headlined British Summer Time Hyde Park in London to continue promoting their 2016 number one album Revolution Radio.

Reactions to Green Day cancelling their Glasgow show: