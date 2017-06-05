Amid a weekend of terror and protests, Donald Trump returned to his usual weekend pastime of golf.

Since becoming president, he has spent multiple weekends at golf courses in his downtime despite criticising his predecessor Barack Obama for doing the same thing.

According to The Hill, Obama made an average of 41 golf club visits per year during his tenure as president, so far Trump has notched up 23 trips over 16 weekends.

The president was joined by American football superstar Peyton manning and senator Bob Corker (R-TN).

The trip came not long after Trump issued a series of tweets about security following the London Bridge attack in which seven people were killed and dozens injured.

He said that people had to be "smart, vigilant and tough" while also criticising the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for saying that there was "no reason to be alarmed."

There were also two major rallies that drew thousands to Washington, 'Pittsburgh not Paris' and 'March for Truth.'

The former was focused on the president's plan to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord which he announced last week. The name behind the march stems from Trump's speech on Thursday (1 June) claiming that he represented Pittsburgh and not Paris.

The announcement drew international criticism with world lewders vowing to continue the fight against climate change.

"March for Truth" is focussed on greater transparency from the White House, especially amid the ongoing saga involving the ousted FBI Director James Comey and the continuing investigations into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

Press pool reports suggested that Trump spent just over four hours at the golf club.

He was often a vocal critic of Obama's trips to play golf, tweeting in 2014: "Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter."