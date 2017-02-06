Amy Duggar and Dillon King's married life seems to have hit a series of hurdles as the rift between the two escalated in the latest episode of WE TV's show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The Duggar daughter had an ugly spat in episode 5 titled Let Them Eat Pie, when she accused her husband of treating her like a child.

"It sucks being treated like a child. When you treat me like a child, I feel like I'm being raped by an older man," she said during a heated argument. "It sucks being treated like a child. If you treat me like a child, then we're not gonna have sex – end of the story," she added.

Trouble started when couples participating in the show were asked to own up to their worst habit of blaming one another instead of taking responsibility. While many couples fared well in the round, Amy and her husband took the round too seriously and started arguing about each other's faults.

"I swear, if that's how you talk, I don't know if this is going to work," the former 19 Kids And Counting star yelled at her husband.

Amy has previously been vocal about her husband raising his voice during arguments. "He doesn't give a s**t about me," she said during one of the previous episodes. After one of their fights on air, fans speculated that Dillon was abusive towards the Duggar daughter. "I was kind of irritated only because it definitely made it look like it was me doing it. And for one, I was like there's no way in heck this is me," Dillon had previously told Hollywood Life.

The upcoming episode titled I'm Too Sexy for My Dirt will reveal more about the boot campers' "sex life". Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on Fridays on WE TV.