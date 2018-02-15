Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Amy Schumer has married her boyfriend Chris Fischer after just four months of dating.

The comedian, 36, only confirmed her romance with her new man a few days ago, but is reported to have tied the knot with the chef on Tuesday 13 February.

US Weekly claim the loved-up couple tied the knot at a rented property in Malibu in front of a star-studded crowd including Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston.

Schumer has since shared a gallery of wedding photos of herself and Fischer from their big day onto Instagram with the caption: "Yup."

Shocked fans commented in their droves, with one person writing: "What?!?!?! OMG congratulations!!!," while another put: "Congratulations bro!!! You look beautiful! ❤️❤️"

The publication reported that a fellow comedian officiated the nuptials and guests were not permitted to take pictures.

Despite being romantically linked with the chef since November 2017, the Snatched actress only addressed the rumours on Sunday by taking to Instagram to share a black and white shot of the couple kissing in a photo booth from Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party.

"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us! (sic)," she captioned the shot.

Fischer is well-known in his own right as an award-winning food writer, penning the book Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard. The 37-year-old rose to fame as Mario Batali's sous chef at the swanky New York eatery Babbo.

Schumer, who is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress from New York, previously dated professional wrester Nick Nemeth and comedian Anthony Jeselnik. In January 2016, she revealed she was dating Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, but her representative announced in May 2017 that the relationship had ended.

Back in 2015, Schumer was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, and several of her skits from Inside Amy Schumer went viral online – sparking think pieces on sex, feminism and rape culture.

Her career has crept into movies and other parts of showbusiness, with the star making her Broadway debut in 2017 with Steve Martin's comedy play Meteor Shower, which is about two couples in 1993 who spend an evening with each other.