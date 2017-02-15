Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has refused to rule out a move to Everton in future. The Belgian youth international was asked about a potential switch to Goodison Park on radio show La Tribune and seemed keen on the idea of joining up with Ronald Koeman's men, but his primary concern is to play regular football.

Tielemans is still a teenager but made his debut for Anderlecht in July 2013 and has already made over 166 appearances for the Belgian giants. The 19-year-old is currently the third youngest player to ever play in the Champions League - he made his European bow against Olympiakos aged just 16 - and has been courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs in recent years, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

While he may end up at The Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford in future, Tielemans is keen to take his career "step by step" and seems to agree with former Belgian international Marc Degryse, who sees Everton as the ideal type of club for the two-time Belgian Young Player of the Year.

"It's what's best to progress step by step," Tielemans told Walfoot. "What Marc (Degryse) says, it's good to not burn steps and to avoid ending up on the bench and not getting game-time. It's what's best for every footballer, I think. I, however, don't have a preference league wise."

Tielemans may be interested in a move to Everton but the Toffees are already well stocked in the centre of midfield. Morgan Schneiderlin has settled quickly into life on Merseyside after moving from Manchester United in the January transfer window, while 18-year-old Tom Davies has established himself in the first team setup over the last few months. With Idrissa Gueye, James McCarthy, Gareth Barry and Muhamed Besic also at Koeman's disposal, it is hard to see a need for Tielemans at Goodison Park.