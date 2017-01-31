Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are set to remain on the sidelines when Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night (1 February), having failed to recover from their recent injuries. Lucas Digne and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have also been left out of Luis Enrique's 18 for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, but Rafinha Alcantara returns.

Iniesta and Busquets both missed recent Barcelona games after suffering muscle injuries earlier in the month.

Some reports last week suggested Luis Enrique could welcome them back for the crucial trip to Atletico Madrid, but they have failed to recover in time to face Diego Simeone's side. The two Spain internationals are yet to rejoin their teammates in training and it is also uncertain whether they will be available for the weekend La Liga encounter with Athletic Club Bilbao.

Furthermore, Barcelona also revealed a new injury concern as Digne has been left out of the squad due to a problem in his knee. The left-back started in the weekend draw with Real Betis but was replaced in the second half by Jordi Alba, who is expected to take his place at the Vicente Calderon.

The only positive news for Luis Enrique is the return of Rafinha following 12 days on the sidelines. The Brazil international picked up a hamstring injury in the preparation of the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final at Real Sociedad on 19 January, but has been given medical clearance to return to action against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, as it is customary, Luis Enrique has rested Ter Stegen to make space for third keeper Jordi Masip in his squad, as Jasper Cillesen is the regular starter in the Copa del Rey.

