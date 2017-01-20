Users of locked Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge subscribed to Vodafone in the UK may start receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update from 23 January.

A Reddit user, citing a company agent, has said that Vodafone could start sending out the update to its users from the said date. Until now only unlocked versions of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have received the Android update.

Moreover, contrary to Samsung's earlier claims of releasing the latest Android 7.1.1 update to users, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices so far have only got the Android 7.0 update.

Samsung is generally ahead of most smartphone manufacturers in seeding the latest Android updates for its devices but this time only the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have so far received the update. The Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 range will possibly be next in line to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

The Android Nougat update is set to bring a hoard of updates to the flagships including split screen mode, quicker multi-tasking, bundled notifications, direct reply and more. If you are a Vodafone UK subscriber and own the Galaxy S7 or the S7 Edge, look out for the update from 23 January. If you do not get the update automatically you can search for it manually by going to Settings>About Phone>System updates.