After a series of beta testing Samsung has begun rolling out the official Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 family starting 17 January.

The company will expand the Nougat update to other flagship devices such as Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Tab A, Tab S2, Galaxy A3 and A8 in first half of this year.

The update brings a host of new features for both Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge including faster speeds for downloading apps and software updates. Quick panel, notifications, multi window, performance mode and Samsung Pass are some of the key features of the update that Galaxy owners can now take advantage of, the company noted in a blog posting on 19 January.

The update brings a cleaner look for the quick panel, as the icons do not have titles in panel's first depth. The icons in the second depth are organised into groups of nine, so that users can easily locate them.

The update adds support for multi window with an improved controller that allows the window size to be easily adjusted in the split screen view. The new pop-up window function supports up to five separate windows along with two in the split-screen view.

The performance mode allows users to optimise their smartphones accordingly by activating any of the four modes – Optimised mode, Game mode, Entertainment mode and High performance mode. The Optimised mode extends the battery life and enhances the speed while the Game mode offers useful functions such as Game launcher and Game tools. The Entertainment mode improves sound and image quality, whereas High-performance mode enables the appropriate display settings.