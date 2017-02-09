Google has finally announced its latest update Android Wear 2.0 for Android powered smartwatches. It is the largest and most significant update for Android-run smartwatches.

The company in collaboration with LG also announced two new smartwatches, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, both of which come pre-installed with the Android Wear 2.0 update. While the former is slimmer and feature-limited, the Sport is thick and packed with a hoard of features including GPS and Android Pay. It even comes with an LTE connection for phone calls.

Google has also released the list of all compatible devices that will be getting the update first. These are given below:

ASUS ZenWatch 2 & 3

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Casio PRO TREK Smart

Fossil Q Founder

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Huawei Watch

LG G Watch R

LG Watch Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE

Michael Kors Access Smartwatches

Moto 360 2nd Gen

Moto 360 for Womenoto

Moto 360 Sport

New Balance RunIQ

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Connected

When is the rollout

The update will roll out in phases and will start from 15 February, so some regions and devices will get them ahead of others. Although these smartwatches will be first in line to get the update, more devices could be added to the upgrade list later.

To know more about Android Wear 2.0 and its features click here.