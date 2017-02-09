Google has finally announced its latest update Android Wear 2.0 for Android powered smartwatches. It is the largest and most significant update for Android-run smartwatches.
The company in collaboration with LG also announced two new smartwatches, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, both of which come pre-installed with the Android Wear 2.0 update. While the former is slimmer and feature-limited, the Sport is thick and packed with a hoard of features including GPS and Android Pay. It even comes with an LTE connection for phone calls.
Google has also released the list of all compatible devices that will be getting the update first. These are given below:
- ASUS ZenWatch 2 & 3
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Casio PRO TREK Smart
- Fossil Q Founder
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Huawei Watch
- LG G Watch R
- LG Watch Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE
- Michael Kors Access Smartwatches
- Moto 360 2nd Gen
- Moto 360 for Womenoto
- Moto 360 Sport
- New Balance RunIQ
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- TAG Heuer Connected
When is the rollout
The update will roll out in phases and will start from 15 February, so some regions and devices will get them ahead of others. Although these smartwatches will be first in line to get the update, more devices could be added to the upgrade list later.
To know more about Android Wear 2.0 and its features click here.