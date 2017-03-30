Nearly two months after announcing the Android Wear 2.0 update, Google has finally rolled it out to the first set to Android smartwatches. The update has been delayed as Google found bug issues while testing the beta version.

"We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved," said the company.

As for the rest of the devices, the company cleared the air that rollout dates for updates are set by manufacturers and not Google. So any delay beyond what Google determines should be checked with the manufacturer.

Android 2.0 is the largest and most significant update for Android-run smartwatches and was scheduled to be released in 2016 but got delayed. The only watches that currently have Android Wear 2.0 pre-installed are the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, launched by Google in collaboration with LG.

Below is a list of all compatible devices that are expected to get the update: