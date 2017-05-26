Andy Murray will face Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round of the 2017 French Open. The world number one finds himself in the same half of the draw as Stan Wawrinka, but has crucially avoided reigning champion Novak Djokovic and rejuvenated heavy favourite Rafael Nadal – who once again find themselves on a last-four collision course.

Murray, who is thought to have suffered another illness scare in recent days after contracting shingles in February, could face Juan Martin Del Potro in the third round at Roland Garros. His projected route through to the final also includes a potential fourth-round meeting with Tomas Berdych and a prospective quarter-final against Kei Nishikori.

The 30-year-old, beaten in the final in Paris last year as Djokovic completed a career Grand Slam, has only claimed one ATP title this year. He suffered an embarrassing end to his hard-court season against Vasek Pospisil and struggled to find any consistent form on clay after recovering from an elbow injury.

Murray lost in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Barcelona Open before suffering consecutive early exits in Madrid and Rome.

Elsewhere, Djokovic, now working with tennis legend Andre Agassi, will open against Marcel Granollers, while Nadal plays Benoit Paire. The duo last met in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, where the "King of Clay" won 6-2, 6-4 to collect his third straight title and move back into the world's top four. Roger Federer confirmed earlier this month that he would skip the entire clay court season as he seeks to carefully manage his schedule in pursuit of longevity.

As for the other Brits, Kyle Edmund was drawn against Gastao Elias and Dan Evans is set to go head-to-head with Spanish veteran Tommy Robredo. Slovenia-born Aljaz Bedene goes up against Ryan Harrison.

In an unpredictable women's draw somewhat lacking in star power, Johanna Konta will begin her campaign against 109-ranked Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. World number one Angelique Kerber, knocked out in the first round last year, faces a tough opener against Ekaterina Makarova and defending champion Garbine Muguruza takes on 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone.

Bookies favourite Simona Halep, who said there was only a 50-50 chance of her being fit for the French Open due to a torn ankle ligament sustained in Rome, battles Jana Cepelova.

Petra Kvitova, making her return to competitive tennis after requiring lengthy surgery on a hand wound sustained during a knife attack at her home in December, kicks off against American Julia Boserup. Other matches of note include Venus Williams vs Wang Qiang, Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty and Roberta Vinci vs Monica Puig.

Serena Williams, who is expecting her first child, will miss a major tournament for the first time in six years. Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, was controversially denied a wildcard by French Tennis Federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli.