Andy Murray is to become "Sir Andy" after it was announced he is included in the New Year's Honour list.

The knighthood tops a year of accolades for the Scottish tennis champion, who won his second Wimbledon and Olympic men's singles titles, and was crowned world number one for the first time, as well as being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time.

Aged just 29, Sir Andy also has the rare accolade of becoming one of the youngest people to be knighted in modern times.

Speaking just last month, the modest tennis champion said he was 'too young' to be given a knighthood which is usually conferred to sports stars at the end of their professional careers.

"Obviously it is the highest honour you can get in this country," he said. "I don't know, I feel too young for something like that. I could still mess up and make mistakes ... I am just trying to keep doing what I am doing, working hard, and achieving stuff."

And he has no intention of being addressed as 'Sir Andy' when he plays at Wimbledon next year. A source close to the tennis star said: "That will make him feel uncomfortable. He wants as little fuss as possible."

Murray joins 1,197 stars from the worlds of sport, media, fashion and entertainment who are included in the New Year Honours List.

Over 100 British stars of the Rio Olympics and Paralympics are to be recognized for their unprecedented success in the 2016 games, after Team GB bagged 91 gold medals. Leading the way is distance runner Mo Farah.

On being awarded a knighthood he said it was a "dream come true" for a boy who was unable to speak English when he first arrived in London from Somalia.

"I'm so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight," he said. "Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today. I'm so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career."

Damehoods have been awarded to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger while recently-married couple Jason and Laura Kenny (nee Trott) will receive CBEs for services to cycling Mail Online reports.

Kate Richardson-Walsh has been awarded an OBE while her wife Helen Richardson-Walsh receives an MBE, in recognition of their role in the women's hockey team. And there are MBEs for Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson and Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock.

Paralympic equestrian star Lee Pearson, who won his eleventh gold medal in Rio, will receive a knighthood, while rower Katherine Grainger, who become Britain's most decorated female Olympian has been given a damehood.

Max Whitlock, 23, becomes an MBE after securing Britain's first ever gymnastics gold medal. He said yesterday: "To be recognised for what you've done is an amazing feeling. It looks pretty cool to see my name with an MBE on the end of it. I feel very proud."

Boxing star Nicola Adams was also among those handed an OBE, while Ellie Robinson was given an MBE for claiming a Paralympic gold at the age of just 15.

From the world of entertainment, knighthoods have been awarded to Kinks frontman Ray Davies, comedian Ken Dodd and star of screen and stage, Mark Rylance.

Victoria Beckham, had already shared her delight at being awarded an OBE for services to the fashion industry, however the leak prompted accusations of a breach of protocol.