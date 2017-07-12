World number one Andy Murray takes on Sam Querrey in a quarter-final clash in the men's singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday (12 July).

Murray looks to go one step closer to retaining his Wimbledon crown and becoming a three-time champion.

The 30-year-old has so far defeated Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown, Fabio Fognini and Benoit Paire to reach this stage, his 10th straight Wimbledon quarter-final.

While his performances have not been as sharp as Murray would have hoped for, he has dug deep to reach this stage especially after a year that has been riddled with poor form and injuries.

World number 28 Querrey has now reached back-to-back Wimbledon quarter-finals after his win over South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Querrey notably defeated Rafael Nadal earlier this year in the final of the Mexican Open and will be looking to reach his first ever Grand Slam semi-final with a win over Murray.

"Sam obviously likes the conditions here," Murray said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "He played really well last year. He's had some good wins here, some tight matches as well. He'll be confident going in. He obviously has a big serve. He goes for his shots. He's a very aggressive player."

"Today [10 July], I maybe played one or two service games in the first set that weren't the best. Against him, you can't really afford that. He's not an easy guy to break. When he's ahead, he can serve well. He's a good frontrunner. I'll need to make sure I'm serving well and not letting him dictate too much."

The duo have faced each other eight times with Murray triumphing on seven occasions. Their most recent meeting was during the 2017 Australian Open where Murray defeated Querrey in straight sets during a third round clash.

This will be the second meeting between Murray and Querrey at Wimbledon after they met at this same stage in 2010 with the Briton coming out on top in a straight sets win.