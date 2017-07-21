Liverpool have completed the signing of Andy Robertson from Hull City, the club have confirmed. The 23-year-old Scotland international has agreed his move to Merseyside for an initial £8m fee that could rise to £10m. In a separate deal involving the two clubs, midfielder Kevin Stewart has left Anfield to join Leonid Slutsky's side for a reported £8m.

Robertson arrives at Liverpool where he is likely to fill in the troublesome left-back slot, having impressed for the Tigers in that role during the 2016-17 season despite their relegation to the Championship. Club captain James Milner occupied that role last season when it became clear Alberto Moreno, the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad, was no longer part of Jurgen Klopp's plans.

"It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I'm delighted," the told the club's official website. "There's been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I'm glad that the deal's finally been done and I'm a Liverpool player.

"My family are proud of what I've achieved so far and they're all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We're all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.

"There's not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me."

Stewart meanwhile called time on his spell on Merseyside to join Hull's threadbare squad. The 23-year-old was signed on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and following a string of loan moves, was recalled from a spell at Swindon Town by Jurgen Klopp in January 2016. The midfielder would then remain at his parent club, making 20 appearances across all competitions.