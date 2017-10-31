Anonymous, the loose cabal of hackers and digital activists, has pledged to yet again take to the streets of major cities across the globe as part of its annual "Million Mask March".

The 5 November event will see Trafalgar Square in Westminster become the centre of attention, inspired by Guy Fawkes and the mask made famous by the cult movie "V for Vendetta".

"The Anonymous collective will again descend upon every capitol and major city worldwide in a festival of lulz and resistance," a statement read.

Last year, the Met Police imposed strict rules on the movement, including a 9pm curfew.

Failure to comply would result in "arrest and prosecution", law enforcement warned at the time.

On the night, police detained 53 people – mostly for drugs, weapons offences and criminal damage.

But this year, as the date quickly approaches, many Anonymous members are now pledging to take part in the anarchy-tinged demonstration. Facebook groups are starting to pop up.

One page, spreading online alongside the hashtag #OpVendetta, indicated that hundreds of people would attend. More than 1,000 people said they were "interested" in taking part.



The group said it was protesting against "abuses and malpractice of this government", the "pushes to make the internet yet another part of the surveillance state" and the British government's alleged "disregard for migrants, for the poor, the elderly and the disabled."

It added: "We invite all the activists, the workers, the students, all doctors, nurses and all those that want to see a positive change in the world, to join us."

Members shared some tips and information for those who plan to take part. They called on attendees to "dress comfortably and wrap up warm" and potentially wear face coverings. And true to anti-establishment form, it's members spoke out against law enforcement.

The group asserted: "The police are not your friends, this goes for police liaison officers too, they are simply a 'friendly face' who collect intelligence. Keep an eye out for your comrades and police tactics that will limit movement, the hive mind should stay vigilant."

In 2016, in the run-up to the march, Met Police officials said they had "serious concerns" about the potential for disorder and violence at the hands of protesters in central London.

"We will always facilitate peaceful protest and have a strong history of doing so. However we have strong reason to believe that peaceful protest is the last thing on the minds of many of the people who will come along," commented chief superintendent Pippa Mills at the time.

Despite its real-world movement, the hacking collective is best known for its online hijinks.

Most recently, it launched a number of denial of service (DoS) cyberattacks against pro-Spain government websites as part of a hacking campaign in support of Catalonia's bid for independence.

In the past, it has targeted everything from the Church of Scientology to Donald Trump.