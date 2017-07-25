Arsenal midfield duo Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer with both players linked with a move to Turkey.

Wilshere and Elneny are not the first choice at the moment and have Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of them in the midfield pecking order and could be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.

The England international had been touted as a future Gunners captain and certain midfield frontrunner at Arsenal, but multiple injuries have prevented Wilshere from cementing a regular place and he now finds himself at a crossroads in his career.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, has spent his entire career with the Gunners and is highly regarded by the coaching staff. However, he is currently on the final-year of his contract and there have been no talks of an extension thus far.

It is believed that Arsenal are ready to let him leave this summer and Antalyaspor have confirmed an interest in signing the midfielder. The Turkish club's president Ali Safak Ozturk confirmed their approach but revealed that the Gunners' demands are difficult for his club to match.

"We made an enquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere," Safak Ozturk said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "It will be a difficult move to pull off."

Elneny, meanwhile, has been heavily involved during Arsenal's pre-season tour of Australia and China but has been constantly deployed out of position at centre-back. The Egypt international has Xhaka, Ramsey and Coquelin among other ahead of him and is unlikely to get regular game time once the season gets underway.

The Egyptian has reportedly already turned down a move to Leicester City, but Galatasaray are said to have made an enquiry for the midfielder's services. According to Turkish publication Fotospor, Galatasaray sporting director Cenk Ergun travelled to London to hold talks about a potential move for Elneny with the report claiming that Arsenal responded positively and could sanction the move for the right price.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Arsenal in January last year, made just eight starts in the Premier League last season. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020 but could be moved on to make room for new arrivals or promote from within the club.