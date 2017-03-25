Anthony Crolla will attempt to use the energy of the Manchester crowd in the right way against Jorge Linares, as he looks to get revenge on the dangerous Venezuelan on Saturday night (25 March).

'Million Dollar' Crolla suffered a points defeat by Linares at the Manchester Arena in September last year and is eager to put things right at the same venue this weekend. The 30-year-old, who could regain his WBA lightweight title with victory over The Golden Boy, believes the ferocious support of his fellow Mancunians can help push him to glory, providing he channels their encouragement correctly.

"I'm going to feed off this energy, feed off the crowd tomorrow night," Crolla told Sky Sports. "If I let it get to me emotions and start playing on that against a sharp counter puncher like Linares, it's a dangerous thing to do.

"I'm going to feed off that in the right way and use it to spur me on, to get me over the line, to make sure the titles stay here in Manchester."

There was barely anything between the two revered fighters at the weigh-in. Crolla tipped the scales at 9st 8lbs 8oz, while Linares weighed in just four ounces lighter.

Both fighters hold a great deal of respect for each other and there has been little in the way of trash talk prior to the bout – a rarity in modern boxing – but Crolla insists his head is "totally on the job", despite his comments about the emotional role the fans will play.

With the WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring magazine titles all at stake, the Mancunian and Venezuelan cannot afford their focus to be on anything else.