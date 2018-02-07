Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has picked Anthony Joshua to emerge victorious in his title unification bout against Joseph Parker.

Joshua (20-0) will put his WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against WBO title-holder Parker (24-0) on 31 March at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Whoever wins on the night will not only remain unbeaten but will also only require Deontay Wilder's WBC title to become the first champion to hold all major heavyweight belts.

Briggs (60-6-1-1) believes it is a huge fight for heavyweight boxing right now with two of the most talented fighters today making for a great match-up.

"It's going to a phenomenal fight, it's a huge fight for boxing right now," Briggs told World Boxing News. "Parker is such a skilled fighter, he has tremendous fast hands, he can throw a variety of different punches.

"He's been born with a great jab, a great right hand, left hook, uppercut, he's got so many different punches. But he's going up against a colossal man in Anthony Joshua. I mean just look at him!

"He's a machine, he's got so much power. He's a great fighter. It's like Godzilla is taking on a mega Godzilla. I'm looking forward to it."

Joshua is the betting favourite according to various bookmakers and Briggs cannot disagree, though the 46-year-old has predicted it will be a close encounter.

"The winner has to be the one with the three titles right now, I'd have to favour Joshua but it's going to be a close fight," he predicted.

Meanwhile, Briggs could be braced to return to action for the first time since May 2016 after former champion Tyson Fury (25-0) lined him up as a potential comeback opponent along with Antonio Tarver.

"The Cannon" could also have faced Wilder but claims the "Bronze Bomber" turned down a fight with him because he was scared.

"He's scared of me champ, he turned down a $2m offer from my team," Briggs added. "I got proof, I don't need to make up stories. I've been doing this for 31 years, I know when a man is afraid of me, I can smell it. I was born to do this."