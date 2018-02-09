Anthony Joshua could come unstuck against Joseph Parker and "gets away with a lot of BS" when fighting in the United Kingdom, according to American heavyweight Jarrell Miller.

Joshua is the overwhelming favourite ahead of his bout with the South Auckland boxer as he bids to become the first fighter to unify the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis back in 1999.

But Miller, who was name-checked by promoter Eddie Hearn as a potential opponent for 'AJ' last year, doesn't think the fight is the foregone conclusion some people suggest and believes Parker, who recently retracted his jibe about Joshua being the 'King of Steroids', could cause his much-fancied counterpart all manner of problems with his superior speed, footwork and ability to absorb heavy punishment.

"Parker has faster hands and way better footwork, and he's not as chinny as we've seen from AJ," Miller was quoted as saying by Boxing News 24. "AJ thinks muscles win fights, and it's proven to work against him in his last two fights. He's too muscle-bound from being 225 to 230 up to 254."

Parker may be more of a well-rounded fighter than Joshua in Miller's eyes, but the 'Big Baby' still thinks the 2012 Olympic gold medalist is the slight favourite going into the world unification bout in Cardiff.

Joshua has never had a professional bout outside of the U.K and has recently been urged by both Deontay Wilder and Amir Khan to box in the United States in order to raise his profile.

But Miller, who will fight either Johann Duhaupas or Trevor Bryan on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs' fight with Maciej Sulecki on April 28, thinks Joshua certainly benefits from home comforts and is allowed to "get away with BS" in the U.K that wouldn't go unpunished in other countries.

"I'm leaning towards Joshua because AJ is in his backyard. He gets away with a lot of BS over there. But I'm not counting Parker out. I hope he comes out with the win."