Joseph Parker is not driven by fame or fortune and will not be phased by his world heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua, according to his promoter David Higgins.

The WBO champion could snatch Joshua's three belts and become the first fighter to unify the division since Lennox Lewis became the undisputed heavyweight champion in 1999, but 'AJ' is the overwhelming favourite ahead of the fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff next month.

Joshua knows full well that his boxing legacy will be determined by his opponents and is intent on fighting the best around rather than the cheap gimmes he breezed past during the embryonic stages of his professional career - the 28-year-old accused former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin of chasing money rather than sporting glory before beating him inside two rounds in 2016.

But Higgins, who castigated Parker after he branded Joshua 'the king of steroids' in a recent press conference, is certain the South Auckland boxer isn't using his bout with the Watford-born fighter to make a quick buck and insists his sole motivation is to become the first Pacific Islander to unify the heavyweight division.

"I don't think fame is what's driving Joseph at all," Higgins told Sky Sports. "He has a huge extended family to look after, but I think achievement and satisfaction are a big part of it.

"It's not about fame or money, but they are by-products of doing your best and succeeding. But really, it's a lofty goal, shoot for the stars and try to unify the division.

"No one has really done that since Lennox Lewis and so I think that will be very motivating."

The prospect of meeting the current WBA, IBO and IBF champion in the ring would be a daunting one for most fighters, but Higgins is sure Parker, who has only fought in England once before, will treat his world unification bout with Joshua like he would any other.

"He won't be fazed at all. To him, it will be another boxing ring," Higgins added. "Whether it's in the North Pole or Timbuktu, or the Millennium Stadium, the preparation will be the same, the mindset will be the same.

"One thing we know about Joseph is that side of it won't faze him. He's got a job to do, he knows what it is, he'll take it very seriously. There might be some people that might be overawed, but Joseph Parker is not one of them."