Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has revealed his pick for the upcoming middleweight title fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin.

It was announced in May following Canelo's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr that the two boxers would meet in a middleweight title bout on 16 September.

With Canelo boasting a record of 49-1-1 and Golovkin still unbeaten with his record of 37-0, it is a rare instance of two opponents both fighting each other at the peak of their powers.

Despite what is a pretty even contest, "GGG" is the slight betting favourite with many in the boxing world predicting for the Kazakhstani to improve his unbeaten record yet again.

However, Joshua, who most recently became the unified heavyweight champion after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April, believes the Mexican will come out on top.

"I hope Canelo wins, not that I don't like Triple G," Joshua told the Daily Mail. "I have just been riding with Canelo for a long time."

"He's 27 and the man has achieved so much and he'll be one of the fathers. He's still a baby but he'll be one of the fathers in the sport, give him another 10 years. He'll be around for a long time and I think he'll do great things for the sport.

"So I have been riding with Canelo for a long time but it's going to be a tough fight because Triple G is from Kazakhstan, he has the good foundations of a boxer. But so has Canelo, so I'll put my money on him."

Canelo's only loss of his career came via majority decision to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013 during their junior middleweight world title fight.