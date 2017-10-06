The Nobel Peace Prize for 2017 has been awarded to an anti-nuclear weapons group.

The highly contested prize, which was previously won by Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama and Malala Yousafzai, has been given to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Nobel committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said ICAN won the award for its "groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty prohibition" on nuclear weapons.

She praised the group for drawing attention "to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons."

"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time," she said, referring to the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

In awarding the prize to ICAN, the committee said it was calling upon "nuclear-armed states to initiate negotiations to gradual elimination of the world's 15,000 nuclear weapons."

The committee's decision comes at a critical time as US President Donald Trump threatens to decertify the Iran nuclear deal. The president is set to unveil his plans next week after warning that Iran has "not lived up to the spirit of the deal." A move to end the deal could lead to new US sanctions against Tehran, according to unnamed administration officials.