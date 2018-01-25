Antonio Conte has admitted that he does not "have a big impact on the transfer market" after Chelsea suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night, 24 January.

The Italian boss has publicly voiced his frustration at the lack of depth in his squad since the beginning of the campaign, but the Blues have only brought in one player so far this month in the form of Ross Barkley from Everton.

Yet, Conte does not expect Chelsea's elimination in the League Cup by Arsenal to alter his side's plans in the transfer window as the boss admits that he has little influence on which players are signed by the club's board.

"I think that one game is not right to take the decision or understand something. There is a programme and a plan, it is wrong if we make decisions from only one game," Conte said as quoted by Football.London following the defeat to Arsenal.

"The situation is the same from the summer. I repeat, I continue to work, I am happy to work with my players. This situation is from the summer, not now. I repeat, I try to give everything for the club, but about the transfer market there is the club. The club have to take the best decision for the team and take responsibility.

"I think that there are different situations. Sometimes, you can have an impact on this, sometimes you can't have an impact on this. My first task is to do my job and be a coach and improve my players. For sure, I don't have a big impact on the transfer market."

Chelsea, meanwhile, are poised to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma to serve as a back-up for Marcos Alonso, with reports claiming that they are also in advanced negotiations with the Italian side to sign Edin Dzeko.

When asked about the pursuit of the former Manchester City striker, Conte said, "As you know very well, I don't like to speak about the transfer market. For this issue and topic, there is the club.

"The club decide our transfer market. As I said before, my task is to improve the team, my players, to make the best decision for the game and rotate and find the right balance in every game. At the same time, my task is to try to get the best from my players. But in the transfer market, from the summer, there is the club and they decide for every single player that comes here."

The loss to Arsenal underlined why Conte is demanding Chelsea sign a new number nine as Eden Hazard led the attack, alongside Pedro and Willian, due to the absence of Alvaro Morata through injury.

Furthermore, the Brazilian had to be substituted for Barkley in the 30th minute of the game after being forced off with a hamstring injury himself.

Conte believes that the injury is not serious but the blow is still a concern for the Chelsea boss ahead of the upcoming FA Cup clash with Newcastle on Sunday, 28 January.

"I spoke with the player [Willian] and he said he felt a bit of a problem in his hamstring, but he doesn't think it is serious. I hope that this feeling, sensation is right," Conte added.