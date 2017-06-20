Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will hold talks with the club's owner, Roman Abramovich, about his future this week, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph says Conte will discuss his role in handling transfer business at the Blues, with the Italian understood to be keen on having greater power when it comes to identifying and signing new players.

The former Juventus coach is also likely to be reprimanded for telling Diego Costa via text message that he is no longer part of his plans, with Chelsea fearing that the move has wiped out millions off the Spain international's market value.

However, the Blues are confident that Conte will sign a new contract worth £9.6m ($12.2m) a year. The Italian's current deal at Chelsea is worth £6.5m a year, less than the £7.5m a year paid to previous Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Conte will be handed a £200m war chest to upgrade his squad in preparation for Champions League football next season.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk are among the names Chelsea have been linked with.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has hinted that he would be happy to stay at Chelsea despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Belgium international said in an interview earlier this month that he would have to consider his future at Chelsea if the Spanish giants made an offer for him.

"Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports last week.

"Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus.

"I like this club because it's a family," the Belgium international added. "I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

"I've been here five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club as this."