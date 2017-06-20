Nemanja Matic is said to be keen on a move to Manchester United this summer to reunite with his former boss Jose Mourinho.

The Chelsea midfielder is said to be worried about his place in the team ahead of next season with Antonio Conte actively pursuing midfield reinforcements.

The Premier League champions are said to be close to completing a move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who like Matic ,operates in a similar deep lying midfielder's role. The Frenchman's arrival is certain to eat into the Serbian's game time and he is concerned that he will not be an integral part of the starting XI next season.

According to the Sun, Matic is now keen on securing a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and joining his former Chelsea boss at Old Trafford is said to be his first preference. The Portuguese manager is looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and the Serbia international is on his list of options.

Mourinho is certain to add a deep lying midfielder to his ranks this summer and has been linked with a number of players. Fabinho was said to be close to securing a move to United after impressing in midfield for AS Monaco this season, but the club denied any interest in the Brazilian with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier and Matic said to be Mourinho's preferred options.

The former is tied to the north London club until the summer of 2021 and Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to allow him to join a direct rival. But a Telegraph report claimed that a £50m ($63.7m) offer from the Red Devils could land them the England international.

Meanwhile, French publication Le Parisien reports, that Blaise Matuidi could also be on the list of possible targets with the midfielder facing an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain. Mourinho could look to recreate the France national team midfield by pairing Matuidi alongside Paul Pogba as part of his three-man midfield which also includes Ander Herrera.