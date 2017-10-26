Antonio Conte named a much changed lineup for Chelsea's Carabo Cup fourth round win over Everton on Wednesday (25 October) which included starting berths for 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu, Charly Musonda and Kenedy.

It was the former's first start for the senior team since joining the club this summer, but he had made a substitute appearance during their win over Nottingham Forest in the previous round. Musonda and Kenedy are also mainly used in the league cup, but the former has made appearances off the bench in the Premier League as well this season.

Conte was delighted with the performances of the young players, with Ampadu and Kenedy playing the full 90 minutes, while Musonda made way for Pedro after 70 minutes. The Italian coach was happy with the response from the players who were promoted and indicated that he will give further opportunities to the young players in the Carabao Cup.

Apart from the youth-team players' response, the Blues boss was also delighted to welcome Danny Drinkwater back into the fold. The England midfielder made his first appearance for Chelsea against Everton since joining from Leicester City on transfer deadline day this summer. He had been sidelined with a calf injury since his £35m (46.3m) transfer.

"But I am very happy - tonight I saw a lot of positive things - the young players' performance. Charly Musonda, Kenedy, Ampadu - he is only 17 years old - they all played a very good game," Conte said after Chelsea's win, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"It is important to trust in these players and I am happy because I had a good answer, the answer I was waiting for. The other good news was to see Danny Drinkwater.

"I think that in these type of games the young players are improving - to see Ampadu tonight is important because we know we have many young players we can improve and give them opportunities," the Italian coach explained.

"These young players want to improve and work and to see them doing the training session, I am very happy."