Alvaro Morata, Thibaut Courtois and Willian will be unavailable when Chelsea take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday [28 January] but manager Antonio Conte suggested that Cesc Fabregas may have a chance to be back.

The Blues will host Rafael Benitez's side in search for a victory to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out by of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal on Wednesday [24 January].

Morata sat out of the 2-1 defeat to the Gunners in the semi-final second leg tie due to a back injury having previously missed the Premier League's 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion through suspension.

Courtois, meanwhile, was also unavailable for those two games due to an ankle injury and Conte confirmed in the press conference that his two regular starters will remain on the sidelines when Newcastle visit Stamford Bridge.

"Morata and Courtois are out," Conte confirmed in the press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with the Magpies.

"I don't know how close they are to returning. It's very difficult to say today how many days they need to come back. Morata has this problem in his back, and Courtois took a kick in his ankle."

Willy Caballero should continue between the sticks but Conte faces a new selection dilemma regarding the make-up of his attack without Morata.

Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian started against Arsenal but the Brazil winger was forced off with a hamstring injury during the first-half of the game and will be unavailable to face Newcastle.

"Willian is out. Today with the doctor he had a scan to evaluate his injury, but I don't think we are talking about a serious injury," the Chelsea boss added.

Elsewhere, Conte provided better news regarding Cesc Fabregas with the midfielder back in training after having recovered from another muscle blow.

The Spaniard has not played since the goalless draw against Leicester City on 13 January and Conte said that he will need to pass a late fitness test to determine his availability to face Newcastle.

"Fabregas trained today with us, and tomorrow I will check his physical condition. It's good news for us," Conte added.

The Chelsea boss will also be able to call upon the services of Ross Barkley after the former Everton star made his debut against Arsenal, playing around 60 minutes after replacing Willian.

But questioned whether the England international would be fit to start, Conte said: "After a bad injury, you need a bit of time to be 100% fit. If we want to accelerate this process, he has to play, not only have training sessions, especially at this moment after the Willian and Morata injuries. We don't have other options."