Antonio Conte has told Chelsea fans that he remains "totally committed" to the club after his side secured a 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday (27 August).

The Italian manager admitted that Chelsea are still "working very hard" to bring in more players before the transfer window closes - but claimed that he will be ready to work with the current squad should the Blues fail in their late recruitment drive.

Chelsea have made four additions during the summer transfer window to date in the form of striker Alvaro Morata, goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

However, Conte has insisted that he still needs to add more depth to the squad ahead of a demanding campaign which will see the Blues return to the Champions League.

Conte's future at Chelsea has come under scrutiny in recent days due to the lack of signings - with recent reports in Germany claiming that the club have even approached former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel over the possibility of replacing the Italian.

However, Conte has played down those suggestions after insisting that he is ready to stay even if Chelsea fail to bring in any more players before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

"My message for the fans is always the same," he said in a post-Everton press conference. "I am totally committed to the club and to improve my players and my team. I am a coach, not a manager and the best of my work is on the pitch.

"Then for sure when you want to strengthen your squad, you have to give your opinion by speaking to your club. Then the club go to the transfer market to try to solve the situation and to help us. Sometimes it is possible and sometimes it is not possible. I must be focused on the pitch and to continue to work with my players.

"There are four days to go in the transfer market and the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad. In September we have to play seven games and I need to rotate my players because it is very difficult to play seven games in the month with the same players. The club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well what is our situation but I am ready for every case, and to continue to work with this group of players we have."