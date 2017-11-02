Chelsea manager Antonio Conte retains the support of the club's board despite the Champions League defeat against Roma in midweek, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror says the Blues hierarchy continue to hold Conte in high esteem and are sympathetic to the injury setbacks that have robbed the Italian of some key players this season.

Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on 31 October and face a crucial game in the Premier League against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Blues are four points behind United and could fall 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City if they lose to the Red Devils.

The club's coaching staff is racing to get key midfielder N'Golo Kante fit from his hamstring injury in time for the visit of United to ease the load on Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has been playing with pain in his knee.

"I don't know what will happen on Sunday against Manchester United," Conte was quoted as saying by the Independent after the defeat against Roma. "I know very well Manchester United are a really good team. For sure, we have to try to find the strength to understand and to use this loss in the right way.

"Because, as I said before, in this season we have to dig very deep, very deep, if we want to be competitive and to fight for something important. If we are not ready to dig deep, we can have this type of game.

"We are going through ups and downs this season and, to be competitive, you need consistency. That's been lacking so far, but we have to find a way of overcoming them.

"We need to have the will – I repeat – to dig deep. If we think that only because our name is Chelsea, and the opponent have fear of the name Chelsea, this is not the right way," Conte added.