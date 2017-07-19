Antonio Conte has put pen to paper on an improved two-year deal at Chelsea, easing concerns over his future.

However, the contract is not an extension of the three-year deal Conte signed last summer when he joined Chelsea.

News of the contract signing was announced as Chelsea's squad departed on a pre-season tour of China and Singapore on 18 July.

Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in English football, winning 30 games which included a club-record 13 consecutive victories. He also led the club to the FA Cup final, where his team lost out to Arsenal.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," the Italian told Chelsea's official website. "We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.

"The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together."

Conte's contract is worth around £9.6m ($12.5m) per year, according to the Daily Telegraph, making it the most lucrative offered to a manager in Chelsea's history.

Speculation over the Italian's future had persisted amid reports that Chelsea were unhappy with his handling of Diego Costa, who was informed by text message last month that he was no longer wanted at the club.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia said: "Antonio achieved incredible success last season, adapting to English football very quickly and leading us to the Premier League title.

"This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League."

Chelsea also announced that Paolo Vanoli had joined Conte's backroom staff as assistant first team coach and Davide Mazzotta would work on player analysis.