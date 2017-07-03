Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has remained coy on his future amid links that his next club will be in the Premier League.

Rudiger has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea, who are in desperate need of a central defender following the departure of John Terry and the recent sale of Nathan Ake to AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues have reportedly agreed a £30m ($39.5m) deal with the Serie A side for the German, and his agent is due to travel to London this week to discuss personal terms for his client.

Manchester City is another English side that have shown interest in Rudiger with manager Pep Guardiola also in need of a defender.

There were numerous eyes on the Confederations Cup final on Sunday (2 July) with the former Stuttgart player starting.

The 24-year-old did not disappoint as he put in a solid performance and helped Germany to their first ever Confederations Cup victory as they defeated Chile 1-0 in Saint Petersburg.

Following the win, Rudiger insisted that he was only focused on enjoying the moment but revealed that he will clarify his future in "the coming weeks".

"It's not about the future now, it's now about enjoyment," Rudiger said, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "I need to enjoy this moment and I'm enjoying it to the fullest. The rest we will see in the coming weeks."

As for the tournament as a whole, the Berlin native says Joachim Low's youthful but attacking Germany played as a team which helped the senior side win a second trophy in three years.

"It was not easy. The guys had to work really hard," he added. "We played as a team in all games and I think that was the key."