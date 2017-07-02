Everton have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals and have made other clubs look 'stupid' with their proactive approach to the transfer window, according to former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler.

Ronald Koeman's side wasted no time this summer, already starting their £150m spending spree with the additions of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru.

They are expected to add to the aforementioned trio with the signings of Burnley's Michael Keane and Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, who are both set to be announced as Everton players next week.

Liverpool have also brought in a couple of players with Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah arriving from Chelsea and Roma respectively, but their muddled pursuit of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk drew anger from the Saints and intense criticism from some quarters.

Fowler, who scored 183 goals for Liverpool over two spells, does not think his former side have 'failed' in the transfer window but admitted he has been impressed by Everton's dealings so far.

'The Toxteth Terror' thinks the Toffees have adopted the right approach in trying to get their business done early, as he believes transfer fees will only skyrocket as the summer progresses.

"I wouldn't presume to suggest that Liverpool have, in any way, failed in the transfer market because it is a long summer and you have to wait for the window to close to get a full picture," Fowler was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"But I have to hand it to Bill Kenwright and his team at Everton. They have ­stolen a march on the rest of the ­Premier League clubs and even made them look a bit stupid.

"I honestly think that doing your ­business early this summer is not only wise, but vital, because I reckon prices are only going one way as deals start to get done... through the roof."

Despite releasing a statement saying they had ended their interest in Van Dijk Liverpool are still hoping to push through a deal for the Holland international, who could command a fee of up to £70m. Jurgen Klopp is also interested in RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, but Ralph Hassenhutl's men are determined to keep the 22-year-old Guinea international, whom they value at £70m.