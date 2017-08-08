Apple has officially launched its own Instagram account showcasing a series of stunning photographs shot on the iPhone. The company's @apple Instagram account will feature some of the best content captured by iPhone users, curated by Apple itself, expanding its ongoing ad campaign "Shot on iPhone" that has been running since 2015.

Apple kicked off its account on Monday (7 August) morning with nine posts, each of which features content from five different iPhone users. Each post lists the details of the photographers, their Instagram handles and the description of each photo as written by the respective photographer along with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

The tech giant also posted a short video announcing the new account with multiple users voicing their thoughts on photography and the "power to create stories" through the medium. The video's caption reads: "A look through the lens of iPhone users around the world."

"It's almost like a hint of a story; frames from a film that doesn't exist," one user said.

"Everything's always a little bit different," another person said. "Life does not repeat itself."

The new account's following has already amassed over 292,000 followers and counting.

The Cupertino company has encouraged users from around the world to share their own photographs captured with the iPhone by tagging them with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

While Apple already has several other verified Instagram accounts for Apple Music, Apple Watch, iTunes, iBooks, the Beats 1 radio station, Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps, its new account is the first to focus solely on iPhone photography.

Apple's popular "Shot on iPhone" tagline has been seen in its earlier marketing, ad campaigns and billboards across the globe for years alongside images taken using its flagship phones' camera. Earlier this year, Apple's "Shot on iPhone" campaign focused on night photographers using the low light camera on its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus.

The new Instagram account also comes as excitement, rumours and speculation continue to ramp up ahead of the upcoming iPhone 8 expected to be revealed at a media event in September.

Here are some of the gorgeous iPhone photographs featured by Apple so far: