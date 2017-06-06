Apple's new App Store is here. At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event on Monday, 5 June the company unveiled a redesigned version of the App Store that makes discovering apps and games easier than before.

App Store will be available for users as part of the iOS 11, which is coming as a free software update later this year.

What's new in App Store?

The new Today tab will feature premiers, new releases and a fresh look at the favourite apps, recommended tips and how-to guides to help customers use apps.

Games and Apps tabs

There would be a dedicated home for games as it is the most popular category on App Store. It will feature recommendations of new releases and updates, videos, charts for games. It is now easier to navigate through more than half a million games available in the App Store.

Apps will have a different tab. Like the Games tab, the Apps tab will have recommendations, video and hand-picked collections across 24 categories.

Updates and Search tabs

The Updates tab will allow users to view the changes that are made to apps and games featuring latest update. The Search tab includes editorial content found in Today, Games and Apps tabs.

App product page for developers

Developers can now spotlight their apps with more content, putting the important information at the front and centre to make it easier for customers take a download decision. Developers can submit as many as three video app preview and five screenshots, which can be localised so that customers will get the native version of the video.

In-app purchase

The in-app purchase will display an app product page and in search results. Editors can now feature product in Today, Games and Apps tabs. Customers can make the in-app purchase on the App Store and they would be taken into a developer's app or game to complete the purchase.