Arda Turan has accepted he has no future at Barcelona and is set to leave the club in January with a return to Galatasaray a strong possibility, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants attempted to offload the Turkey international during the summer transfer window as they tried to recoup some of the €34m fee they paid Atletico Madrid for his services in 2015.

Turan was immediately deemed surplus to requirements by Ernesto Valverde following his appointment at the Nou Camp but eventually decided to stay at the club and honour his contract which runs until 2020.

But two months into the 2017-18 season, he remains exiled from the first-team having not playing a single minute of first-team football and making the match day squad just once on the opening day of the season.

According to AS, Turan, aged 30, is now aware he must leave Barcelona in order to save his career and will soon sit down with his agent to discuss his next move. The versatile midfielder has been frequently linked with Arsenal over the last 18 months while he was also targeted by clubs from the Chinese Super League during the summer, but a return to boyhood club Galatasaray could beckon. Dursun Ozbek, president of the Turkish giants, has made no secret of the fact that he want to bring the player back home.

Turan is currently away on international duty with Turkey having come out of brief international retirement in August. Speaking ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Iceland, he spoke candidly of his situation in Catalonia, admitting his exile from the first-team was affecting him both physically and mentally.

"It has been a while since I played and it is not easy," Turan said. "It means that games become as much a mental question as a physical one. I want to do what the coach asks of me and form a part of a historic day like this one."

Turan's fate at Barcelona looks to have been sealed for some time. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for the club last season after enjoying a promising start to the season. However, he fell out of favour under Luis Enrique during the second part of the campaign and has failed to register a single minute of playing time since May.