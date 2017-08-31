Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth got married in May 2017Screen grab from TLC

Another Duggar baby is on the way as Jim Bob and Michelle's daughter Joy-Anna is pregnant with her first baby with husband Austin Forsyth. The couple announced the exciting news to their fans via a sweet Instagram post.

"Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which is different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place" they captioned the post enclosing three photos.

In one photo, the teen sported a huge baby bump and many thought she looked like she was five months pregnant even though the couple got married only three months ago.

"About 5 months along?" one Instagram user questioned. One fan assumed that Joy is pregnant with twins considering her huge baby bump. "Married by the end of May and now it's the end of August. If she got preggers on her wedding night she should still be only 12/13 wks which are just 3 months. She is due in Feb according to her 2 sisters Jill and Jessa. I am hoping its twins for her size she is as both my sisters were that big at 3 months with twins."

"That's about a 5-month preggo belly. But you've only been married less than 4 months," added another. Considering the Duggars are an evangelical Christian family that does not allow children to even kiss their partners before the wedding day, and pre-marital sex is considered taboo, it is highly unlikely that Joy is five months pregnant.

Unfazed by the sarcastic comments, the couple are excited to welcome their first baby. "We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby. Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him," the Counting On star told People.

The fifth daughter of Jim Bob got married to Austin in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, at a lavish ceremony and flew to Switzerland for their honeymoon. During the first week of August, the Duggar patriarch sparked rumours that the newlyweds were expecting their first baby and said in the reunion episode that "Joy and Austin will have a little one on the way."

