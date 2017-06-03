US popstar Ariana Grande visited the victims of the Manchester terror attack in hospital on Friday evening (2 June).

The 23-year-old singer spent time with her young fans at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital during a surprise visit ahead of her benefit concert raising money for the victims and their families on Sunday (4 June).

22 people were killed and dozens, including many children, were injured in the bombing at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

Adam Harrison said his eight-year-old daughter Lily "felt like a rock star" after meeting her idol. "She is on cloud nine," he told the BBC.

"We were the last room on the ward to be visited and the excitement was building for Lily."

He added that his daughter was "chomping at the bit" to attend Sunday's concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay will join Grande for the event which sold out within 20 minutes of going on general sale.

Lily is set to be discharged from hospital either today or Sunday.

"She's now ready to go for tomorrow's concert," Harrison said. "After last night, she would disown me and her mum if we didn't take her."

Peter Mann, whose 10-year-old daughter Jadden was left with fractures to both her legs and shrapnel wounds after the attack, said that Grande's visit meant "more than all the amazing things people have done this week."

"So happy she came I could burst. Never seen Jaden so happy; even cried again myself," he said.

In a statement last week, Grande vowed to return to Manchester and spend time with her fans. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," she said.

Police have arrested over a dozen people in connection with the attack. 10 men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences.