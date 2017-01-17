Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben has revealed he rejected a number of offers from Chinese clubs in order to stay with the Bundesliga champions. The Netherlands captain signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern on Monday (16 January) and believes the situation in China is "madness".

Robben, who has also played for Chelsea and Real Madrid, is eager to prolong his spell at the top of European football and can't understand why some players are moving to the Chinese Super League in their twenties.

"I am having a great time here at Bayern and I am playing at one of the best clubs in the world. I would not know where to move at my age," Robben told Radio 538, quoted by Goal.

"A transfer to China would be something else entirely. That is basically acknowledging your career is over. I want to keep playing at the highest level as long as possible. It is all about a certain madness that is ongoing in China right now. They are offering some crazy figures. I also got some offers. The money on show is so crazy that you at least have to consider it."

"They are offering maybe four, five or six times the amounts you get at a big club. But money has never driven me. That is why I have had such a great career. It is about football for me. I do not understand players going to China at the age of 27 or 28. Those guys are at the peak of their career. That is a waste really. You only get one career. I sort of understand players who are already in their 30s."

Despite being plagued by injuries for much of his career Robben has managed to win nine league titles in four different countries. Thigh and hamstring problems have troubled the former Groningen youth graduate this season, but he has still managed to score six goals and provide three assists in 14 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side.