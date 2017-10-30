Arsene Wenger has backed Arsenal to end Manchester City's unbeaten run in the league and get one over Pep Guardiola's men when they meet on Sunday (5 November). The Citizens have been in brilliant form this season, winning nine of the 10 games thus far, while drawing the other.

The Gunners suffered a massive scare as the in-form Sead Kolasinac had to be substituted last weekend against Swansea City with a hip injury. The Bosnian scored and assisted a goal each in the weekend, helping the Gunners overturn a deficit after half time.

However, Wenger is confident that the left-back will be available to face the Premier League leaders in a game which will come only three days after Arsenal's next Europa League encounter against Red Star Belgrade. The Gunners are the only Premier League club to ever go an entire season unbeaten and the Frenchman is hopeful they can keep that record their own by getting the better of City.

The manager waived away talk of the Citizens being under pressure as he believes that real pressure comes when you don't win games, like the Gunners have felt this season, losing three games already on the road.

"That's normal because at the moment they are on a good run and people extend always these good runs to the end of the season - but at some stage they have to be stopped," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"It's true because nobody does that, run away, but we can still just focus on this game and try to give our best and prepare well, focus and give our best there. But the most difficult, the pressure is really on when you don't win.

"When you win, okay, you have a kind of pressure but the real pressure in our job is when you don't win and you have absolutely to win. If tomorrow you are a manager and I give you the choice to sit on the bench of Crystal Palace or City, what would you say? So I think yes, it's a pressure, but it's a nice one."