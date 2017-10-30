Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has put his weight behind Gunners youngster Eddie Nketiah, stating that the 18-year-old will score whenever he is given a chance. The striker proved his worth coming on as a second-half substitute, scoring two goals against Norwich City to lead the north London club to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

Nketiah was handed just his second Arsenal appearance for the final five minutes of normal time and netted with his first touch after Alex Iwobi's flicked header to force an additional 30 minutes. He made his debut in a Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade where he came on as a substitute in the last minute.

Nketiah managed to bag the winner in extra-time to down the Canaries and spare the Gunners' blushes. The former Chelsea youth product's two-goal salvo led to widespread acclaim, and Wenger was keen to confirm that the talented teenager will get more chances to impress as he bids to establish himself in the first-team. Henry, who is well versed with the striker during his stint at Arsenal's academy, is not surprised by his brilliant return.

"I worked with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah when I was with the Under-18s and I was delighted to see him grab two goals in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich in midweek. Delighted but not surprised. He is a great kid and was a pleasure to work with. He was always on time, listened hard and was a good worker, willing to learn and improve," Henry told the Sun.

"He will always score goals, even when he's 60! He is just a killer in the box, as he showed against Norwich. He's not a fancy player, all stepovers and drag backs, but is just lethal in front of goal. He doesn't need many chances.

"He gives and moves, is quick, he is a fighter — but in the right way — and has an amazing leap on him, as we saw for his second goal at the Emirates. And he has just the right amount of confidence. If that guy plays, he scores. Simple."