Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted publicly discussing Alexis Sanchez's future would equal footballing "suicide".

The Gunners boss has vetoed a summer exit for the Chile international, despite him only having 12 months left on his contract. Sanchez has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League, a competition the north Londoners will be absent from this season for the first time in 20 years.

Sanchez, who may feature against Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday (6 August) despite only returning to training this week, has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City earmarked as possible destinations.

Throughout the summer, Wenger has quashed speculation over the 28-year-old's future, insisting he wants Sanchez to sign a new deal instead. However, the Arsenal manager admitted disclosing details of any negotiations could do more harm than good.

"That is again something that I do not want to come back on," the Frenchman said. "We know we have a duty to inform people, but to talk about some things is not information anymore - it is suicide.

"Every negotiation has to be a little bit secret. The transparency of society is very pushy but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can."

Speaking to the media on Thursday (3 August) ahead of the traditional season's curtain raiser at Wembley against the Premier League champions, the Arsenal manager was in no mood to delve into Sanchez's future but insisted the Chilean who scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, was focused.

"I will not give anything away on that [Sanchez's contract]," said Wenger. "The only thing I can tell you is he is focused. My decision is clear. He will stay, it's as simple as that and he will respect that. I think he will be here for this season. If we manage to do it for more seasons we will."

Should Sanchez decide against prolonging his association with Arsenal, the club would face the dilemma of selling their star player this summer, potentially to a direct rival, or losing him for free next year, with Manchester City believed to be ready to pay £50m (€55.3m, $65.7m) for the former Udinese and Barcelona striker.

Wenger faced a similar scenario five years ago, when Robin Van Persie, who had only 12 months on his Arsenal contract, declined to sign a new deal and moved to Manchester United for £22.5m.