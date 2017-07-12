Arsenal are now confident their next bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar will be enough to bring him to the club this summer.

Following the club record signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, the Gunners remain firmly in the hunt for his fellow France international Lemar, with Arsene Wenger confirming on Tuesday the club are "keeping an eye on" the 21-year-old.

After his stunning campaign last season where he contributed 14 goals and 17 assists, Lemar, like so many of his Monaco teammates, has been the subject of intense interest from clubs across the continent. L'Equipe reported in June that as many as seven clubs – including Manchester United and Barcelona – are interested in signing the wide forward, but noted that Wenger is determined to sign him "at all costs."

The same publication have reported bids of £35m and £40m from the Emirates have fallen on deaf ears, with Monaco's hierarchy determined to ensure there are no more high profile departures from the club following Bernardo Silva's move to Manchester City with Tiemoué Bakayoko's move to Chelsea also imminent.

But according to the Mirror, Arsenal are now growing increasingly confident their next offer will get the deal done. The club believe an offer that will exceed the £45m mark, along with a contract offer worth £100,000 a week, will push the deal through.

At the start of the summer, Wenger suggested the club are out to make "two or three signings." Having already added left-back Sead Kolasinac and Lacazette to his squad, Lemar could be the final piece of the puzzle. The Gunners however remain interested in signing France sensation Kylian Mbappe, now regarded as the most sought after young player in world football.

But while he did confirm Arsenal's interest in the 18-year-old, Wenger is aware the striker has his pick of clubs to choose from. "I believe nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that kind because he has such immense quality at 18 that all the clubs are open and interested in him.

"He's a player who when he gets up in the morning can choose where he wants to go. Not many players have that kind of luck. He is just 18 years of age and it is all of Europe who has the red carpet out for him."