Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.

The 20-year-old centre-half becomes the Gunners' first signing of the January transfer window but is expected to immediately leave the club on loan with Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen touted as a likely destination.

Reports on Wednesday (3 January) claimed Arsenal had struck a £2.2m ($2.9m) fee for the Greece Under-21 international, seeing off interest from Olympiakos having been alerted by their recently appointed head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

While Arsenal are currently short of options at centre-half with both Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal sidelined through injury, Mavropanos will not be considered for the first-team this season.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday (3 January), Arsene Wenger confirmed the club were poised to sign the defender with the plan for him to be immediately be shipped out on loan, telling reporters: "He is not ready to play for us."

Werder Bremen have been widely reported to be his next destination, with the club in desperate need of reinforcements sat third from bottom in the German top flight. Now officially an Arsenal player, Sky Sports report the Bundesliga club are now expected to bring him in.

With Mavropanos very much a low-key signing, Wenger has not ruled out making additions to his first-team this month, although the Gunners coach has already denied suggestions the club have made a bid to sign Chelsea centre-half David Luiz.

"We are open in any position for the exceptional player that can give us a plus," said Wenger.

"It depends a bit on the injuries as well, on the other hand it depends who will manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June.

"It will depend on that because we have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it."