Udinese will not let Arsenal and Everton target Jakub Jankto leave the club during the January transfer window and will only listen to offers for the midfielder at the end of the season, according to reports.

Football Italia says Udinese had considered selling Jankto for a transfer fee in the region of €25m (£22m) this month, with AC Milan reported to be leading the chase to sign the Czech Republic international.

However, the Serie A club have decided to hold off on the sale as they believe they can get a bigger fee for the player in the summer.

Jankto, 22, has started 16 league games for Udinese this season, scoring three goals. He has more than three years left on his contract at Stadio Friuli.

Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked with the midfielder, who has expressed a desire to play abroad. His agent said last month that he had ability to perform well in the Premier League.

"He could be a good player for the Premier League because he has the right qualities to play there," Giuseppe Riso was quoted as saying.

"We'll talk about his possible transfer at the end of the season though, now he is only focused on Udinese."

Arsenal have signed Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in Greece in the January window, although the 20-year-old is expected to be loaned out.

The Gunners are fretting over the future of Alexis Sanchez, who is in the final six months of his contract at the club and could leave to join Manchester City in a £20m deal before the window closes.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has identified Monaco's Thomas Lemar, Leicester's Riyad Mahrez and Cristian Pavon of Boca Juniors as potential replacements should Sanchez leave over the coming weeks.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, the Chilean forward is expected to start for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 10 January.