Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson has dislocated his shoulder on his loan debut at Birmingham and will be out for several months. The full-back lasted only 32 minutes as he took a heavy fall and had to leave the field with his left arm limp by his side, and was eventually replaced by Emilio Nsue.

Following their 2-0 loss at home to Reading, Blues manager Harry Redknapp revealed that he expects the 25-year-old to be unavailable "for months" and expressed concern over their pursuits in the transfer window.

However, all was not lost for the Gunners as Coen Bramall completed the full 90 minutes for Birmingham and is expected to get more game-time this season.

Jenkinson was handed the number 22 jersey, while Bramall has the number 15 shirt.

Jenkinson was linked with a permanent move after being omitted from the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China.

The 25-year-old made just five appearances for Arsenal last season owing to injury and Hector Bellerin being preferred at right-back, while the previous two campaigns were spent on loan with West Ham United.

"He's dislocated his shoulder in his first game," Redknapp said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "He's going to be out for months. So, obviously, it was a bad start (to the game) for us. But it was difficult.

"We're nowhere near looking like the team I wanted to build this year. It's been hard – a difficult window. It's been very hard to get the people in that we've tried to get.

"We're suffering and need to get moving quickly, otherwise we're going to find ourselves stuck at the wrong end of the table again this year. That's not what I want, nor what the fans want," Redknapp added.

"Sam Gallagher came in for his first game and worked his socks off up-front, but it was hard for him up there."