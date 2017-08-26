Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is not "disappointed" by Barcelona's relentless pursuit of Philippe Coutinho amid reports the Merseysiders are set to rival Chelsea for Arsenal contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Barcelona have seen a number of offers for Coutinho rejected this summer, with Liverpool staunchly refusing to part with the Brazil international, who has been called up by his national team for their qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia despite missing all of the Reds' recent fixtures with a back problem.

Many managers would be left fuming by an aggressive, unwelcome pursuit for one of their star players, but Klopp stressed that he is not thinking about Barcelona - or indeed any club for that matter - and is instead solely focused on solving Liverpool's current issues.

"To be disappointed about different things, you need to have expectations," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "I don't have expectations, I don't think about other clubs to be honest.

"We all have our own problems. If we think we have to do something, we do it. In this moment I would have preferred we finished our business six weeks ago. Let all the rest of the world do what they do. It's getting more and more different and difficult.

"I don't judge what other clubs are doing. I am not sure there was one easy day since we started pre-season. Always something changes.

"All the discussions about Phil and then in the same moment Adam Lallana gets injured. It was like 'what?' I don't think anyone can expect that we are prepared for this. The team have handled it all brilliantly so far."

Klopp confirmed that Coutinho will not feature for Liverpool when they host Arsenal on Sunday (27 August) and hinted at his unhappiness over Brazil's decision to call him up for international duty.

Coutinho will travel to meet the Selecao, who will examine him and make a decision over his potential availability, but Klopp doesn't think the playmaker is ready to even train, let alone play a competitive match.

"If he goes there and can train, I don't think he can, but they will decide," Klopp said. "It's in the hands of the specific FA. They make their own decisions.

"Are we always happy with things like that? No, not always in the past. Sometimes players come back after a small injury, go to their national team and play two games. But it's the same procedure as always."

Klopp had hoped Liverpool's transfer business would have been done and dusted by now, but with just four days left until the end of the window they are still looking for reinforcements. Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to be on Klopp's radar, and the Mirror claim the Reds are ready to push Chelsea hard in the race to sign the £35m England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his current deal at Arsenal and recently rejected a fresh contract offer from the Gunners. Liverpool's interest was well-known a few months ago, but Chelsea are also attempting to sign the former Southampton starlet, though Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is still hoping he remains in north London.