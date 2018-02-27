Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes appointing Thierry Henry as the manager of the north London club to replace Arsene Wenger would not be a good option in the current climate for either the club or the current Belgium assistant manager.

The Frenchman has spoken about his desire to manage the Gunners but Wright believes that the north London club need someone who can turn things around at the Emirates and Henry, who has little experience in the top flight, isn't someone who can be trusted to preside over the entire change.

The Gunners are currently under siege following their loss to Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup. Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva gave City a 3-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley on 25 February, raising the heat on Wenger.

The Gunners finished outside the top four for the first time under Wenger last season and are looking likely to finish outside the Champions League places for the second time in a row. They are in the sixth place in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, and are already out of the FA Cup.

Their only other hope to qualify remains the Europa League, where they have been pitted against AC Milan and given their performance against Swedish side Ostersunds, where they lost 2-1 in the home leg, it is hard to see beyond another failure for the north London club.

However, if Henry were to come in charge and fail to deliver immediately, Wright believes he would face the fans' ire as much as Wenger, which would adversely affect his reputation among the Gunners faithful.

Thierry's the king at our place," Wright told BBC 5 Live, as quoted by the Express. "For him to come off being the assistant at Belgium and take over Arsenal in this current climate, with the changes that need to happen.

"And if it doesn't happen quickly then we're talking about a legend that's going to all of a sudden get the world of Arsenal, when it's not going right, on his shoulders. Yes they'll give him a certain amount of time but all of a sudden they've brought someone in that I think needs more time to learn and do his stuff.

"I don't think Arsenal are in a position where they can afford to go from somebody that we love so much like Arsene Wenger, and it's going into this demise for want of a better word. There's certain people in Arsenal's fanbase that are so angry.

"I wouldn't want that to happen to Thierry as well because he's taken the job straight after someone like Arsene. He's not managed yet, we don't know what he's capable of. This needs a lot of thought and a lot of working out because I'm not sure we can actually go through too many more years of what's going on."